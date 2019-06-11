Michigan worker rescued after trench collapse

Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - A construction worker has been hospitalized after being rescued from a trench that collapsed in western Michigan.

Wyoming Fire Chief Brian Bennett says crews were working to install sewer and water pipes in a housing development Tuesday morning when the ground started caving in due to the heavily saturated soil.

Bennett says the man was trapped from the waist down for around 30 minutes before crews were able to free him.

Bennett says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The worker was inside a steel safety box that excavators work within when in a hole.

Authorities say the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

