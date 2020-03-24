Michigan Works helping keep up with unemployment

The Coronavirus is causing a long list of layoffs, and if you tried calling the unemployment office, and heard a busy signal you are not alone.

There’s been a huge rush of people out of work, and looking to file for unemployment, and with offices closed to visitors there’s an online jam. Many people are unable to get through on the web, or on the phone. The state is asking people to be patient, and Michigan Works can help answer questions.

“What we can try to do is answer simple questions like do I have to go in the office itself? Can I file online? Well the answer is yes they are able to file online,” said CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works, Edythe Copeland.

Unemployment offices are closed to visitors, and Michigan Works will be doing the same after tomorrow. All claims will have to be made online, but tonight Michigan Works says they have been getting a lot of companies who are actually looking to hire. Some of these places are short term, and include places like Meijer, and Kroger.

“For those that do need short term connections I mean certainly we are letting them know what jobs are still available. Clearly it’s up to them to decide whether or not they want to apply for them, but we are just trying to be that connector that lets them know these employers are hiring,” said Copeland.

To file an unemployment claim online go to https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-78421_97241—,00.html

The best way to stay up to date on job openings is at the Michigan Works website. https://www.camw.org/