DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—As the sound of explosions continues to ring throughout the capital city of Kyiv, people from Ukraine here in Michigan remain on high alert for their family and friends still living there.

“I’m not sure if they are all still alive,” said Eugene Bondarenko.

Bondarenko was born and studied in Ukraine. Today, he teaches at the University of Michigan as a Ukrainian and Russian language teacher, but it’s his current mission as the leader of the Michigan Ukrainian crisis response team that’s making sure the voices of his people are being heard.

“Try to get the message out there and to inform people and to let them know why it is so important right now in this moment to support Ukraine,” said Bondarenko.

They’re traveling around the state holding rallies with signs that say stop Putin. It’s people like Ruslana who’s father and brother are currently in Ukraine.

“It’s my country. It’s my culture. It’s my traditions and everything. And I tried to do something here in Michigan,” said Ruslana.

The group says while sanctions will eventually make an impact they want to see military action from NATO, but for now Ruslana and Bondaranko say they know Ukrainians won’t give up.

“Everybody is ready to wake up, stand up for Ukrainian independence and for peace, exactly for peace,” said Ruslana.

“If Russia stops fighting. There will be no war. If Ukrainians stop fighting there will be no Ukraine or Ukrainians,” said Bondaranko.

The group is set to hold a drive collecting basic needs items for Ukrainian refugees at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Detroit starting on March 21st.

Photo Credit: Michael Hnatiuk