LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was “Rosie the Riveter Day,” on Tuesday, a holiday celebrating the World War Two icon for manufacturing and feminism.

Michigan had a special connection to that campaign since the original “Rosie the Riveter” promotional film featured Rose Monroe, a riveter who was building airplanes in Ypsilanti.

There was a special event at the State Capitol on Tuesday with more than a hundred people attending to celebrate the history and impact of Rosie the Riveter.

They included modern factory workers like Cassandra Valentine, who emphasized the importance of manufacturing jobs.

“I think it’s important that the, the newer generation understands where they came from and some of the things they, they’re available for them. So everybody’s in the technology nowadays, but it’s okay to get your hands dirty. So the jobs that the women did in World War II are still available today, working in the manufacturing and whether it’s skilled trades working on the line,” she said.

Some of the attendees came from as far away as Ironwood, on the border with Wisconsin.