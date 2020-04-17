Michiganders file lawsuit against Whitmer after recent executive order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s a growing number of people in Michigan who think Governor Gretchen Whitmer has gone too far with restrictions. Earlier this week a group of people decided to challenge her most recent executive order in court.

In a recent lawsuit filed by the American Freedom Law Center, attorney Robert Muise says some of Whitmer’s recent orders are “Draconian” and that some of the restrictions placed on him and other Michiganders don’t make sense.

“They own property, cottages further up north, and under this executive order it makes it a crime for them to travel to their own property,” Muise says. “But they could literally drive to the same county where that house is located to purchase, walk into a grocery store and buy a pack of gum or go purchase gas.”



Muise also says forcing certain industries like landscaping to stop working places thousands in a tough spot. Instead, he wants businesses that can operate safely, using social distancing practices, to be allowed to open again.

“We understand that there’s this pandemic and there’s a public interest in protecting the health,” he says, “and that the government has, the governor has very broad powers under such circumstances. But there are limits to such powers.”

Ultimately Muise hopes this won’t be the new normal for every public health crisis.