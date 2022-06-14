LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive a minimum of an extra $95 monthly payment in June, to help alleviate the increase in food costs.

The assistance will help around 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government. In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan. I know Michiganders need real relief right now, which is why I have put forward proposals to send a $500 rebate from our additional revenue back to working families and suspend the sales tax on gas to lower prices at the pump. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The federal government is issuing extra funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Those who are eligible for extra food assistance can find these benefits on their Bridge Card from June 11 to June 20.

The benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance distributed earlier in the month.

Maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers are based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits.