Michiganders to see an increase in food assistance effective this month

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a permanent increase of monthly benefits for those receiving food assistance.

Benefits are rising approximately 6.8%, as the temporary 15% pandemic assistance increase expires this month.

“Increases in monthly food assistance benefits have helped Michigan residents feed their families during an international pandemic,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. “As the temporary 15% hike expires, we are pleased that our federal partners have acted so that families who need help putting food on the table will still receive a modest increase in their benefits. MDHHS remains committed to helping address food insecurity in Michigan.”

Household Size and the respective Monthly Increase:

A household of 1 will see a monthly increase of $16.

will see a monthly increase of $16. A household of 2 will see a monthly increase of $29.

will see a monthly increase of $29. A household of 3 will see a monthly increase of $42.

will see a monthly increase of $42. A household of 4 will see a monthly increase of $53.

will see a monthly increase of $53. A household of 5 will see a monthly increase of $63.

will see a monthly increase of $63. A household of 6 will see a monthly increase of $76.

will see a monthly increase of $76. A household of 7 will see a monthly increase of $84.

will see a monthly increase of $84. A household of 8 will see a monthly increase of $96.

Recipients of food assistance do not need to take any action to receive the increased amount.

It will be added to the October benefits.

In Michigan, more than 1.25 million people in close to 680,000 households receive food assistance.