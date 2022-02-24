MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Adventure announced Thursday, Feb. 24, it will hire nearly 1,200 seasonal associates as the amusement park prepares to kick off its 2022 season on May 25.

For those interested, Michigan’s Adventure is holding an in-person hiring event at the park’s training center, 4750 Whitehall Rd, on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To apply, text “FUN” to 97211 or visit www.miadventure.com/jobs.

“Winter may still be upon us, but warmer days are just around the corner, and we have begun hiring for our many seasonal positions at the park,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager.

The starting pay for the amusement park seasonal associates will be up to $16.50 per hour.

Job openings available in all park operating areas including:

Rides

Merchandise

Park services,

Lifeguards

Food and beverage

Safety and Security

Maintenance

Admissions

Michigan’s Adventure is willing to coordinate with individuals availabilities.

The park also treats seasonal associates to discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and provides them with free admission to any Cedar Fair park.