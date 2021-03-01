Michigan’s Adventure to hire 800 associates for 2021 season

Muskegon, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s Adventure will hire 800 associates for the 2021 season.

As part of its ramp-up to reopening, Michigan’s Adventure will be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Candidates can register online at https://bit.ly/2YXOGJF.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more.

The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.

“As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, Michigan’s Adventure general manager. “For many associates, these jobs help pave the way for future career opportunities and provide skills, experiences, memories and friends that can last a lifetime.”

Michigan’s Adventure offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Michigan’s Adventure is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Cedar Fair anticipates hiring approximately 45,000 seasonal associates across its U.S. parks during 2021.