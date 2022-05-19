LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Get ready for bacon donuts, bacon mac and cheese, bacon burgers, bacon beer and more bacon.

These savory foods will all be at Michigan’s Bacon Fest at the Jackson Field for its inaugural year.

Michigan’s Bacon Fest will kick off on Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with a VIP only early entry at 3 p.m.

Outlier Events along with the Lansing Lugnuts and Footprints of Michigan will be hosting the grease filled event.

Event organizers say the day is all about bacon, beer and enjoying each others company. There will be mixture of food trucks and local vendors who will all showcase their bacon masterpieces.

The event will feature a wide range of local, regional, and national beers, ciders and seltzers.

There will also be live music to dive into while guzzling down your beloved bacon meal.

Organizers say all ages are welcome to attend.

Ticket options:

$55 VIP Bacon & Beers admission with one hour early entry and 10 food samples as well as 10 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples

$40 VIP ‘Just the Bacon’ admission with one hour early entry and 10 food sample tokens

$40 General Admission Bacon & Beers option with seven food samples and five beer/hard cider samples of your choosing

$30 General Admission ‘Just the Bacon with seven food samples

All tickets include a souvenir cup and lanyard.

Those interested in attending the festival are advised to sign up ahead of time for the priority list, to have first access to tickets on June 2, before they go on sale to the general public on June 14.

For more information to get your tickets click here.