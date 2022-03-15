NEW YORK, Ny. (WLNS) — Bluegrass music star and mid-Michigan’s own Billy Strings performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night.

Strings performed his song “Know it All” from the album “Renewal” on the late night show.

“Man, that was beautiful, thank you so much,” Colbert said after the performance.

He took home a Grammy last year for the number one “Bluegrass Album of the Year.”

Strings is a Michigan native who’s lived in Nashville since 2015.

He sings, plays the guitar, and the banjo.