Michigan’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, global warnings intensify

LANSING, Mich (WLNS/AP) – Health officials in Michigan are reporting the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb.

There are now 69,772 confirmed cases and 6,075 deaths in the state, an increase of 384 cases and 7 deaths since Sunday’s report.

On Sunday there were 390 new cases and 1 death related to COVID-19.

Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

The virus’ spread is worsening in many countries and “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future,” the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

Tedros called for countries to come up with comprehensive strategies, and noted that roughly half of all new cases are in the Americas. His remarks came a day after Florida shattered the record among U.S. states for the largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases, with more than 15,000.

“If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go,” Tedros said. “It’s going to get worse and worse and worse.”