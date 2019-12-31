Michigan’s environmental milestones of 2019

2019 brought a lot of notable achievements for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
High water levels on the Great Lakes took center stage this summer as the erosion battle threatened to destroy the eastern entry road into Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. The showdown at Michigan’s largest state park was one of many battles against high water around the state.
A Canada lynx was released in the wild in early Spring.
The Detroit home of Julia and Lt. Ulysses S. Grant was moved from the former state fairgrounds to the city’s Eastern Market in June. A team is expecting to finish renovating the house for public use within the next two years.
In July, partners got one step closer to bringing Arctic grayling, a native fish that had disappeared from the state by the early 20th century, back to Michigan waters.
In September, the Michigan DNR aided efforts by the National Park Service to translocate four wolves from the western Upper Peninsula mainland to Isle Royale. Wolves at Isle Royale play a key function as predators to moose. The roughly 2,000 moose has had negative impacts on island vegetation and other resources. The park service hopes to translocate 20-30 wolves to the island over a three- to five-year period.
In October, the Kirtland’s warbler was taken off the federal endangered species list. The small songbird was one of the first in the U.S. identified as on the brink of extinction. Bird enthusiasts from around the world travel to northern Michigan in hopes of catching sight of the rare warbler, whose populations were extremely low by the 1970s. Long-term efforts from a diverse group of partners to help the jack pine habitat and control threats led to the species’ steady ascent and eventual recovery. Conservation plans are in place to make sure Kirtland’s warblers continue to thrive.
Under an agreement announced in November, the Dow Chemical Company will settle an environmental complaint for an estimated $77 million in projects and funding that will restore fish, wildlife and habitats injured when hazardous substances were released in past decades from Dow’s manufacturing facility in Midland.
Throughout 2019, the DNR celebrated 100 years of Michigan’s state parks system.