Michigan’s environmental milestones of 2019

Iron Belle Trail hikers enjoy the recently completed improvements on the route near O Kun de Kun Falls in Ontonagon County. Funds for the trail upgrade were provided by sources including the Iron Belle Trail and Michigan Natural Resources Trust funds. Photo Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

2019 brought a lot of notable achievements for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



High water levels on the Great Lakes took center stage this summer as the erosion battle threatened to destroy the eastern entry road into Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. The showdown at Michigan’s largest state park was one of many battles against high water around the state.

A completed stretch of County Road 107 shows armoring in the form of large boulders placed to protect the shoreline and road from the waves of Lake Superior.

Photo Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

A Canada lynx was released in the wild in early Spring.

The Detroit home of Julia and Lt. Ulysses S. Grant was moved from the former state fairgrounds to the city’s Eastern Market in June. A team is expecting to finish renovating the house for public use within the next two years.

When Ulysses S. Grant died in 1885, Detroit residents draped his former home with black mourning bunting. Plans are underway to renovate it as an educational resource.

Photo Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

In July, partners got one step closer to bringing Arctic grayling, a native fish that had disappeared from the state by the early 20th century, back to Michigan waters.

In September, the Michigan DNR aided efforts by the National Park Service to translocate four wolves from the western Upper Peninsula mainland to Isle Royale. Wolves at Isle Royale play a key function as predators to moose. The roughly 2,000 moose has had negative impacts on island vegetation and other resources. The park service hopes to translocate 20-30 wolves to the island over a three- to five-year period.

A wolf on Michipicoten Island is pictured running between trees before it was captured to be moved to Isle Royale.

Photo by Ashley McLaren, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Foresty.

In October, the Kirtland’s warbler was taken off the federal endangered species list. The small songbird was one of the first in the U.S. identified as on the brink of extinction. Bird enthusiasts from around the world travel to northern Michigan in hopes of catching sight of the rare warbler, whose populations were extremely low by the 1970s. Long-term efforts from a diverse group of partners to help the jack pine habitat and control threats led to the species’ steady ascent and eventual recovery. Conservation plans are in place to make sure Kirtland’s warblers continue to thrive.

In October, the DNR celebrated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s announcement that the Kirtland’s warbler no longer warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act thanks to decades of work by a diverse group of partners.

Photo Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Under an agreement announced in November, the Dow Chemical Company will settle an environmental complaint for an estimated $77 million in projects and funding that will restore fish, wildlife and habitats injured when hazardous substances were released in past decades from Dow’s manufacturing facility in Midland.

Natural resources trustees highlight settlement projects at a public meeting in Saginaw.

Photo Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Throughout 2019, the DNR celebrated 100 years of Michigan’s state parks system.