Michigan’s eviction moratorium set to expire this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As of Tuesday, the state is two days away from the end of the state moratorium on evictions for tenants.

The hold on rent and evictions was put in place because of the pandemic. While the stay at home order has been lifted, some tenants want the hold on evictions to continue.

The “Stop Evictions Grand Rapids Car Rally” will occur at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids. The groups No Rent Michigan and Grand Rapids Area Tenant Union are putting the event together.

Rally organizers want the moratorium to be extended, but some landlords say they need money too.

“We are all suffering here,” said landlord Quincy Pearson.

Pearson owns about a dozen rentals in Grand Rapids.

“Rent over here is $1,400 for a three-bedroom, one bath,” he said as he showed us one of his units.

That’s money that he has been missing out on for the past six months. He would like to get paid, but says he understands that some people don’t’ have the money right now.

“It’s a pandemic. If you don’t have the money, what do you do?,” Pearson said. “You have to feed your kids. You got to pay your bills. You got to have the lights on.”

But on the other hand, Pearson said he has a family to feed.

“I have kids. We have bills that are due as well and this is an investment. A lot of us landlords, we owe the bank, or we owe somebody for our properties,” said Pearson.

Thankfully, most of his renters have been paying rent. But if the moratorium is not extended, he says he is willing to work with tenants.

If you are a renter who can’t pay, he says the key to avoiding eviction is communicating.

“You have to contact your landlord and let them know, ‘Hey, we can’t afford rent right now because of this and that,’” said Pearson. “And then we can go and take the necessary avenues for our lenders.”

News 8 reached out to the organizers of the rally on Tuesday. They did not get back, but online they say black people will be “disproportionately impacted” by the end to eviction moratoriums, saying housing issues are also racial justice issues.

In addition, News 8 reached out to the governor’s office. It has no plans for an extension at this time.