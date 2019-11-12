LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The first day of firearm deer hunting season is Friday, November 15th.
More than 500,000 hunters pursued deer in Michigan during the 2018 hunting seasons, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan’s hunting seasons contribute nearly $9 billion a year to the state’s economy, according to the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.
Mentored youth hunting licenses are available to kids 9 and younger, while apprentice hunting licenses are available to those 10 and older who haven’t yet completed a hunter safety education course.
All hunters are encouraged to review the 2019 deer hunting regulations.
Deer baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and in the core chronic wasting disease surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula.
Hunters can take deer to a DNR deer check station to earn a successful hunter patch.
Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at (517) 284 – 9453 if you have any questions on the upcoming season.
Michigan’s firearm deer season starts Friday
