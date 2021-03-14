Michigans first sober bar set to open in Lansing on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Teresa Stokes has made it her life’s work to help people in recovery from things like alcohol find stability. It’s there where she kept having the same conversation with people trying to set out on a new path of freedom.

“Where are you going to go? What are you going to do? What are your new coping skills going to be? And so, they had to think about it, and they said we really have nowhere to go. I mean they can’t go anywhere. They can’t go to a bowling alley or a movie theatre you can’t go anywhere that doesn’t serve alcohol, said Stokes.

She knew she had to do something, so she started the state’s first sober bar on South Martin Luther King Blvd called Wing Heaven Sports Haven.

“It gives them a sense of safety; you know they have somewhere to entertain themselves with their friends outside of AA and NA meetings,” said Co-Owner of Wing Heaven Sports Haven, Teresa Stokes.

For people on staff like Joshua Carr, he knows what it’s like to struggle. He’s battled addiction since he was 14.

“For a long time, I looked down on myself I thought that I wasn’t worth it,” said Kitchen Manager, Joshua Carr.

Now 18 months sober, Carr hopes this place becomes a light where people just like him can come and hang out with other people in recovery and in the community.

“Now that I’m being given an opportunity to give back it makes me feel amazing, it shows that I can do anything and anyone in recovery can do that if they have the capacity to be honest with themselves and they can do something different rather than what they’ve been doing,” said Carr.

Stokes says she wants this space to be a spot that helps bring the entire community together, a place where anyone can feel welcome and safe.

It’s a sober bar, but it’s not just for people in recovery. It’s for anybody that can bring their kids here, they can just hang out. you don’t have to order anything just come here and be safe.

The bar will officially open its doors on Monday at 11 am.