LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several government departments across Michigan announced new efforts to lead by example on environmental sustainability.
“I have directed Departments to implement more sustainable practices in state buildings and reduce energy usage where possible,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The Department of Technology, Management and Budget has made many sustainability efforts in recent years throughout the 41 buildings it manages around the state which results in at least $6 million in savings.
A new pilot program within the Department of Natural Resources is aiming to develop renewable energy resources into state parks and state fish hatcheries daily operations. A recent energy audit showed that the six state fish hatcheries account for 15 percent of the DNR’s total energy consumption. The department’s goal for this pilot program is to produce enough renewable energy at each location to completely offset electrical usage.
The Department of Corrections is requesting proposals for solar panels and energy efficiency improvements at the St. Louis Correctional Facility to make it the state’s first green prison. Sustainability upgrades at prisons in Jackson, Ionia and Kincheloe, have already resulted in savings of more than $15 million a year.
Michigan's government announces new efforts to lead by example on sustainability
