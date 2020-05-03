Michigan’s governor decries racism at protests

Kids are used to playing with superhero and G.I. Joe action figures - but these days, there are new heroes in town. On Wednesday, Mattel released new dolls to honor the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. The toy company has created nurse, doctor, EMT and delivery driver figurines.

According to CBS News, from April 29 through May 31, customers can purchase #ThankYouHeroes dolls online, Mattel said. Net proceeds will be donated to #FirstRespondersFirst. Each doll will cost $20, and $15 will go to the campaign.