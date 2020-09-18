Michigan’s health insurers agree to no cost COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Patients needing COVID-19 tests and treatments without having to deal with copays, deductibles and coinsurance are getting some help today.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced Friday that the state has agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurers to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatments through the end of 2020. These agreements cover more than 92% of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan.

“Ensuring access to appropriate testing and medical treatment without financial concern is an important part of fighting this virus,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

At least through year’s end, consumers with these individual and group health plans will not be charged cost-sharing for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medications and vaccines when they become available.

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Paramount Care of Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co.

Total Health Care

The waived cost-sharing applies to commercial health insurance products from the insurers named in the state agreement.

Consumers seeking COVID-19 testing or treatment should contact their insurance company to find out about their coverage.

Insured consumers who pay upfront or receive a bill for COVID-19 testing or treatment should contact their insurance company for assistance.