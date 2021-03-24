Michigan’s largest gender wage gap is in two Upper Peninsula Counties

This story comes on the day of Equal Pay day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the gender wage gap.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A new fact sheet released by the Michigan League for Public Policy shows two counties in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have the biggest gender wage gap.

The largest wage gap is with women in Delta and Schoolcraft counties, where they earn 63 cents for every dollar a man earns.

You can compare your county’s gender wage gap with this census data here.

In Mid-Michigan, see the female to male earnings ratio below:

Jackson County: 79 cents for every dollar men earn

Ionia County: 82 cents for every dollar men earn

Ingham County: 83 cents for every dollar men earn

Eaton County: 88 cents for every dollar men earn

Median wage for Michigan women

The median wage for women in Michigan is $41,546 and men earn a median wage of $53,734. That’s 77 cents for every dollar a man earns.

When comparing Michigan with the national wage gap, Michigan’s is lower.

Nationally, women are on average paid 82 cents to every dollar their white, male counterpart makes.

Michigan’s smallest wage gap

Eaton County has the smallest wage gap, with women earning 88 cents for every dollar a man earns.

More data on discrepancies in pay can be found in the League’s census fact sheets based on county and legislative district.

When it comes to women of color, the disparity is even larger.

When compared to the pay of white men, Equal Pay Day for Black women doesn’t take place until Aug. 3; Native American women will finally earn their equal pay on Sept. 8 and Latinx women, who have the lowest median pay, won’t receive the same pay as white men until Oct. 21.

“This local data brings the gender wage gap home for people, especially policymakers,” Gilda Z. Jacobs, President and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy said in a press release. “Workers with lower wages, two-thirds of which are women, are the backbone of our state and nation’s workforce and it is long overdue for lawmakers to recognize that by passing pay equity legislation, raising the minimum wage and enacting paid leave for all.”

According to the National Women’s Law Center, women’s labor force participation in the United States is back to the level it was in 1980.