EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday was Michigan’s biggest model train show.

Thousands of people, big and small came to the Lansing Train Show at Michigan State University.

“It’s more of a — I’d say — Christmas holiday for me,” gushed train enthusiast Larry Tolbert. “Like, I didn’t sleep at all last night.”

Tolbert came all the way from Northern Michigan.

“I love it because of the deals. It’s not like I can go to a Walmart or a Meijer to buy products, and I don’t like buying online,” said Tolbert. “I hope to find the stuff to complete my hobby, my collection. It’s kind of like artwork. There’s something for everybody, you just have to know what you’re looking for.”

The show featured over 500 tables of new and old models of toy trains, as well as artwork, railroad artifacts and more.

MSU’s Pavillion for Agriculture was packed with locomotive lovers on the hunt for different things to add to their collections.

“We come every year to, kind of, display trains and show off our modeling skills and to answer any questions people may have about the hobby, and how to get into the hobby and things like that,” said David Nagel, the vice president of operations for the Capital Area Railway Society.

Many vendors say they were excited about how many children showed up to the event.

“We love to see people come out and especially bring their children, get them started at a young age, and get them interested,” said Nagel. “Keep the hobby going for future generations.”