ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has returned home after a medical emergency during a game at Indiana led to a hospital stay.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said offensive analyst Fred Jackson will fill in for Hart until doctors clear him to return to the staff.

The late Gary Moeller hired Jackson in 1992 to coach running backs at Michigan, where he also worked for other coaches.

Harbaugh said he did not know if the 36-year-old Hart will be coaching when the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.