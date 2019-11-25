Michigan’s MiStore opens for one-day sale

The state of Michigan’s semi-annual surplus store, MiStore is opening to the public for its one-day sale Saturday Dec. 7.

This day helps to sell excess property from federal, state and local government agencies.

The types of items you might find at MiStore include: items from property seized by police, items voluntarily surrendered at airports, surplus property from local public colleges, and property no longer needed by government agencies. Items available through the store include computers, phone and computer accessories, various knives, wine keys, sporting goods, tools, automotive equipment, desks, file cabinets, chairs, bookshelves, jewelry and fashion accessories.

The sale begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon on Saturday Dec. 7.

MiStore is located at 3111 W. St. Joseph, Building 600, Lansing. Payments can be made with cash and credit cards. All items are sold as is and no loading assistance will be available. No returns or refunds will be accepted.

For more information about MiStore visit Michigan.gov/surplus. Online shoppers can bid on items on MiBid, the state’s online auction site, 24 hours a day at Michigan.gov/MiBid.