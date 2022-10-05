LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though it’s not quite the most “wonderful time of the year,” the state’s official Christmas tree has been selected.

The tree was picked by Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.

The spruce was donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

“We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the State of Michigan was interested in the tree,” said Mary Ann. “It’s an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition.”

The tree is set to be harvested on Oct. 28 and will be lit on Nov. 18 for the 38th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.