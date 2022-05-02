Video from April 2021

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Irene Dunham, the oldest person in Michigan and one of the oldest people in the world, has died at 114-years-old.

Dunham, known affectionately as “Ms. Irene,” lived at a senior assisted living center in Dewitt Township, which confirmed she passed away on Sunday.

At 114-years-old, Dunham was Michigan’s oldest living resident, and the 10th oldest person in the world.

She had an incredible life that spanned many historical events. She lived through two pandemics, both World War I and World War II, and miraculously missed the deadly Bath School Massacre that happened in 1927. She decided to stay home that day with a sore throat.

Back in April 2021, Dunham told 6 News that hard work is the secret to living a long life, and gardening was one of her favorite hobbies.

She grew up on a 141-acre farm on the edge of the Looking Glass River, where she learned the importance of staying active and spending time outside. It’s what she credits for keeping her young and healthy.

Dunham bought her first car at 99-years-old, and drove it until she was 106-years-old. She survived colon cancer, the Great Depression, and so much more.

“My kids tell me God knows he’s keeping me for something,” Dunham said to 6 News in April of 2021. “So I look around and I wonder what’s he keeping me for.”

You can view some of the photos that Dunham has shared with 6 News over the years below: