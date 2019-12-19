Michigan’s prison population continues to decrease

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the fifth year in a row, Michigan’s prison population is continuing to decline, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
The state’s recidivism rate has continued to remain one of the lowest in the nation at 29.1 percent. Recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.
The Michigan Department of Corrections’ community corrections professionals have worked diligently to improve the lives of people in the justice system who are paying their debt to society. These efforts have borne significant success across many areas of the department, leading to a nearly 18% drop in recidivism over the past 20 yearsVeronica Cunningham, executive director of the American Probation and Parole Association.
The state prison population is down to 38,005 which is a number that has not seen since the mid-1990s.
Parole violations and parolees with new convictions are both down more than 20 percent in the past five years. Additionally, the number of parole violators returning to prison for new crimes has been reduced by 29 percent over the past five years.
I look forward to another successful year in 2020, providing support for our staff, additional programs for those we supervise and positive results for the people we serve.Heidi Washington, director of the Michigan Department of Corrections