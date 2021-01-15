Michigan’s projected tax revenue more than $2B more than expected.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s projected tax revenue for it’s two major spending accounts will be more than $2 billion higher than projected over the next two years.

The increase is being driven by increased federal unemployment benefits and a surge in online spending caused by the pandemic.

The taxes are generated via income tax due to an update in Law Enforcement laws created in late 2018.

The Michigan League for Public Policy says that it’s good news – but not good enough.

The League encourages the state to use this new windfall of cash on improving key state programs like health and education.