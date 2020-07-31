Michigan’s Secretary of State encourages early voting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging voters to vote early this weekend at their local election clerk’s office.

All clerk offices must be open at least eight hours this weekend, in accordance with the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018.

To find their local clerk’s information, voters can visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

“By safely voting in person this weekend at their clerk’s office, voters can cast their ballot early and beat the Election Day rush,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I highly encourage voters to take advantage of their right to cast their ballot at their clerk’s office before Election Day.”

On Election Day, registered voters can only vote at their local polling place. To ensure the safety of all voters and election workers, the Michigan Bureau of Elections has provided masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and protocols for hygiene and social distancing to all jurisdictions. Election workers are required to wear masks, and voters are strongly encouraged to do so.

Citizens who are not yet registered can do so at their clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also vote in person in the same visit. Citizens are not able to register online or by mail within 15 days of any election they wish to vote in.

Voters who received an absent voter ballot in the mail should sign the back of the envelope and drop them off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible. Mailing them this close to Election Day is discouraged, due to possible mail delays. Ballots not received by 8 p.m. on Election Day must be rejected. Voters who have filled out their ballot incorrectly should bring it to their clerk’s office to spoil it and request a new one.

Voters who have requested an absent voter ballot but not yet received it should call their election clerk immediately. Election clerk information is available at Michigan.gov/Vote.