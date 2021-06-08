Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend includes free fishing, off-roading, and state park entry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are trying to get more people outdoors and are now holding an event called the “Three-Free Weekend.”

Beginning on June 12, anyone within the state can take part in three different outdoor activities without a license. For example, on Saturday and Sunday people are welcome to fish without a license, ride off-road vehicles on designated trails without a permit, and visit Michigan’s 103 parks and 1,300 state boating access sites without a recreation passport.

The DNR also urges everyone to put safety first when they’re enjoying Michigan’s woods, water, and trails.

