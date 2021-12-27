Michigan’s unemployed asked to certify benefits early this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will be closed Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31, for the holidays.

The UIA is encouraging unemployed workers to claim their benefits early, as the agency will only be open Monday-Wednesday.

Unemployed workers are still able to apply online using the Michigan Web Account Manager or by phone through the Michigan Automated Response Voice Interactive Network (MARVIN). MARVIN can be reached toll-free at 1-866-638-3993.

Certification by phone will not be available during the closure.

According to the UIA, there may be a one or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards.

These delays stem from labor shortages and production issues. The debit card vendor is also experiencing a delay of up to three days in card production.

Claimants do have the option of selecting direct deposit as a benefits payment method.

Requirements for unemployed workers seeking benefits in Michigan include reporting once every two weeks they are unemployed and meeting eligibility guidelines.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, is the last day the UIA will be open and available to assist unemployed individuals this year.