Michigan’s unemployment rate went down in March.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in March, according to new data released Thursday from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB).

Additionally, the state’s labor force increased by 10,000 over the course of the month.

State industries that saw significant increases in employment were education, health services and hospitality.

“Michigan’s labor market has been positive for the first three months of 2023,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

“The three-month average jobless rate receded by two-tenths of a percentage point since the fourth quarter of 2022,” Rourke continued.

Michigan gained 75,000 jobs over the last year, the state’s labor force participation increased, and the 12-month average Black unemployment rate reduced by nearly half since last March, according to a statement released on Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell by one-tenth of a percentage point between February and March to 3.5%, according to the new DTMB data.