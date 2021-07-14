Michigan’s unemployment rate for June stays unchanged

This May 5, 2021 photo shows hiring signs posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, reported Thursday, June 24, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, Michigan’s 5.0% jobless rate did not change for the month of June.

Approximately 9,000 jobs were filled over the course of the month, yet the number of those unemployed did not change.

Michigan’s jobless rate sits at 0.9 percentage points below the national average, which is currently 5.9 percent. Michigan’s unemployment rate has dropped 9.1 percentage points in the past year.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget has identified both trends and highlights in Michigan’s unemployment, including:

Michigan employment in June remained 258,000, or 5.4 percent, below the February 2020 level.

Unemployment in the state was 50,000, or about 27 percent, higher than the February 2020 level.

The June 2021 jobless rate of 5.0 percent was 1.3 percentage points above the February 2020 level.

Although there were improvements in the state of the labor market in Michigan in the past year, indicators from June showed that the labor market had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

