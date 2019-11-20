Michigan’s Veteran-Friendly Employer program grows by 51%

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More Michigan companies are hiring military veterans and Lansing-area employers are some of the most active in the state.
Michigan added 113 companies and organizations to the state’s Veteran-Friendly Employer program in fiscal year 2019 which is a 51 percent increase from the year before.
November is National Veterans and Military Families Month and the latest Veteran-Friendly Employers will be awarded by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at an event in East Lansing tomorrow morning.
Established in 2013, the Veteran-Friendly Employer program now has 334 employers who collectively employ more than 30,000 veterans.
Veterans bring the skills, work ethic and strong values that employers need to make their businesses successful. The Veteran-Friendly Employer program is part of our commitment to ensure that veterans have a job waiting for them at home after they are done serving our nation.Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a written statement