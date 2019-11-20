Michigan’s Veteran-Friendly Employer program grows by 51%

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and once it comes and goes the Christmas season is officially here.

The rush to get live Christmas trees will be under-way.

If you're among those racing to your nearest tree lot or farm, you're not only being festive, but actually helping Michigan's economy and environment along the way.

The question of the season is real vs. fake.

"Its fun to see people excited about the season and starting with a real tree." said Laurie Koelling, co-owner of Tannenbaum Farms.

"The fragrance that welcomes you, when you walk into your home with a fresh Christmas tree. I don't think you can replace that." Koelling added.

Michigan Farmers want you to go for the real thing.

The state is 3rd in Christmas tree production.

In fact, Michigan harvests more than 2 million trees a year.

"If people think they are cutting the tree and depleting the farm, that is not the case. There is often more than 10 trees growing to replace it. it is a natural product. its providing oxygen." said Koelling.

The Michigan Christmas Tree Association got a proclamation from the Governor, declaring December National Christmas Tree Month.

"It shows the support from the Governor, it shows that they see us as a economic producer. Its good for the state and its great for our growers to see that kind of support." said Amy Start, Executive Director for the Michigan Christmas Tree Association.

Families have made it a tradition to come to Tannenbaum Farms every year.

Amy says when you spend the money in Michigan, it stays in Michigan.

"The dollars are spent here, the growers are making the money here. They're spending the money here and it just benefits everybody." Start added.

There are just some things you get with a real Christmas tree, that you can't get in a fake one.

It's also the right choice environmentally.