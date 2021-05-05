Micro food pantries installed throughout Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — People now have more access to food and other essential items in Meridian Township. Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, officials in Meridian Township have temporarily approved the use of outdoor storage units to hold food for those in need.

“In these difficult times brought on by the continuing pandemic, many individuals and families are struggling, and often don’t have sufficient food,” stated Meridian Township Supervisor Ronald J. Styka. “While government programs, charities and food banks help, there are still gaps in the social safety net.”

The wooden boxes with shelves and a door hold non-expiring food items and other necessities. They also serve as a drop-off point for those who wish to donate items and people can claim the food anonymously.

“Micro pantries are a great way to help people any time of the day, especially when individuals are unable to get to a regular food pantry due to a scheduling conflict or illness,” stated Darla Jackson, Human Services Specialist. “Those who would like to help stock the pantries, please consider donating items that can withstand outdoor temperatures, such as cereal, boxed macaroni, deodorant and/or soap.”

Donations to form the micro pantries came from the Meridian Company.

Two of the pantries were recently installed at Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) Okemos and Haslett branches and are ready for use. Other approved locations in the Township to install a Micro Food Pantry include the Faith Lutheran Church (4515 Dobie Rd.) and Ideal Mortgage (1257 Haslett Rd.).