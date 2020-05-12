Mid-Michigan county takes a stand against the Governor’s executive order

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been one week since an Owosso barbershop re-opened it’s doors, despite Governor Whitmer’s Stay at Home order.

Salons and barbershops were forced to close under the Governor’s order on March 21, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“These executive orders are not a suggestion, they’re not optional, they’re not helpful hints, this is an order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer, D- Mich., said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The Governor said she’s made it clear that her orders carry the weight of law and she expects them to be both followed and enforced. Manke has received thousands of dollars in citations and an order from the state to close up shop but the barber of 60 years said from the time he opened his doors on May 4, that he doesn’t plan to stop cutting hair.

This morning, the Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint in Shiawassee County asking the judge to issue a temporary restraining order against Manke. According to Manke’s attorney, the judge said he won’t sign it until there’s a hearing.

In a statement sent to 6 News, the AG’s office wrote

“Willful violations of the executive orders are considered a misdemeanor subject to jail time, fines and licensing sanctions for businesses. Violations should be reported to law enforcement agencies overseeing the jurisdiction in which the offense occurred. The Attorney General’s office is aware of a few agencies that have stated they won’t enforce the executive orders, but we would remind them that a successful COVID-19 response relies on cooperation at all levels. While we are all anxious for a court to provide additional clarity, taking the position that the Governor’s executive orders are presumptively invalid—a position no court has agreed with—is wrong and places the public health and rule of law in jeopardy. The Governor’s orders are presumptively valid until and unless ruled invalid by a court—not the other way around. Further, the Attorney General issued a letter of guidance to law enforcement last week affirming the enforceability of Executive Orders 69 and 70. Thus, it’s not that these local law enforcement agencies can’t enforce the orders, they simply don’t want to.” Ryan Jarvi

Press Secretary

Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel

One of the agencies refusing to enforce the executive orders, is Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, which is where Manke’s Barber Shop is located.

Monday morning Sheriff Begole released a statement that said in part:

“Our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.” Brian BeGole

Shiawassee County Sheriff

One of Manke’s attorneys, David Kallman said “We’re hopeful that a hearing will be set and we’ll have the opportunity to make our arguments in court on that day.”