MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Many people consider dogs a “man’s best friend.”

But two mid-Michigan women went to court to keep their dog alive.

Despite a bunch of problems in the past, he’s been given a “stay of execution” for now.

We know cats have nine, lives but Darlene Moore’s pitbull Tazz is on his third.

It all began last summer after a fight between Tazz and a neighbor’s dog.

When the two dogs began fighting, the neighbor came over to help, but in the process, says Tazz bit him.

He called animal control and the officers took Tazz with them.

When a bite happens, Michigan law requires the dog to quarantine for 10 days, but for Tazz, that turned into two months.



The Moores fought to get Tazz, and he was released on September 1, under four conditions.

“You will provide vaccines, a license, neutering, transfer of ownership, training, and you’ll pay the county the money that you owe us for the quarantine. of which she only did the vaccines, the licenses, and transferred ownership,” said Ingham Co. Animal Control Director Heidi Williams.

Tazz ran away in November, and then again in February, prompting Ingham County Animal control to give Aleksa Moore, Darlene’s daughter, a ticket.

Animal control says the Moores didn’t live up to the September agreement, and didn’t show up for a March court date to discuss it. So, a judge ordered Tazz to be put down.

Body cam video from Meridian township police showed Darlene’s reaction to the news when they came to pick him up last week, and Tazz was taken away for the second time.

So both sides went to court again Wednesday. It ended with some hope for Tazz. The judge decided to send Tazz for 30 days of training, and then revisit the case.

Though the Moores just want the dog they’ve had since he was a puppy back home.

“This dog is special. So I’ll go to any lengths, I’ll spend whatever money I have to free him,” said Darlene.

If the Moores comply with the court’s orders, he could return home next month.

