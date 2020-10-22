Mid-Michigan farm chosen as site to highlight federal effort to help farmers

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)— U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Michigan Friday, October 23rd for a visit to Michigan’s largest soybean processor and to participate in a Michigan Farm Bureau Townhall.

Secretary Perdue will tour ZFS Ithaca, a 40 million bushel per year soybean processing operation and discuss the facility’s impact on the local economy and jobs.

Perdue will be joined by Michigan Farm Bureau President Carl Bednarski as they talk with Michigan farmers about issues impacting agriculture and rural communities including trade, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program direct payments, and the President’s actions to improve prosperity in rural America.