Mid-Michigan leaders attend veteran’s parade at Texas Roadhouse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Parades and ceremonies around the country and state are honoring the sacrifice made by veterans today.

While Veterans Day is being honored around the state today, one Lansing business has been bringing the community together for two years with a parade to honor veterans.

Local leaders and veterans have gathered at Lansing’s Texas Roadhouse along with many different resource groups, including Lansing Police.

Today started with speeches from speakers including Mayor Andy Schor and Senator Curtis Hertel, the parade kicked off with the national anthem as well as a prayer for veterans.

For restaurant owner Scott Anglebrandt, “Supporting this community is now more important than ever.”

“I think the veterans need our support more than ever, with the way everything has happened this past year. And roadhouse is always been a big supporter of the veterans this community just loves our veterans and every year just gets bigger and bigger,” continued Anglebrandt.

More than 600 veterans are expected to make their way through the restaurant’s parking lot today.