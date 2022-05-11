LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of the Capital Area Literacy Coalition (CALC) are pledging to uphold their organizations mission of “Empowerment Through Literacy” following the passing of their founder, Dr. Lois A. Bader.

Bader passed away on April 27, 2022, and wanted her organization to carry on her legacy.

She was a Professor emeritus at Michigan State University, a literacy author, an international expert and speaker in literacy, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was inducted into the Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame for her dedication to her work in 2011.

Those who knew her said she loved helping others, especially when it came to those who had issues with reading, writing and comprehension. She had a strong passion for helping these individuals become successful.

Our News Anchor, Chivon Kloepfer, did an interview with Bader back in 2018.

One of the ways she helped her community was by adding programs she believed were needed, such as migrant education, new parent’s workshops and community outreach.

Her wish is that members of CALC continue to help people with their literacy needs.