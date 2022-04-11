LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – He’s a mid-Michigan native who is also a former Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer, and he is giving back to his community.

John Smoltz made a visit to the Meridian Mall today to check out the Autism History Museum. While he was there, he made a donation.

The museum is run by Xavier Degroat, the founder of the nonprofit Xavier Degroat Autism Foundation.

Smoltz donated memorabilia, which consists of a signed jersey and even a 1995 World Series baseball signed by Smoltz and 2 other Hall of Famers.

Smoltz says giving back to a museum like this is important.

“An opportunity that he’s creating for so many more young women and men, to be brave enough to deal with what they’re dealing with. And, you know, his foundation is going to bring about a lot more awareness and a lot more change. Somebody’s gotta be the pioneer. And I think [Xavier] is the pioneer,” said Smoltz.

Degroat says they will auction off the memorabilia and all the money will go back to his foundation.