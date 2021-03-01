Mid-Michigan Public Schools come together to host 2 children’s authors for March Reading Month

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Six public school districts, Capital Area District Libraries, and other local organizations are teaming up to offer local K-12 students a live conversation with two children’s authors for March Reading Month.

Holt Public Schools Equity and Access Team (H.E.A.T.) will host the first-ever Michigan Capital Region K-12 Virtual Assembly, which will take place on Thursday, March 4 with authors Kwame Alexander and Nikki Grimes in conversation with local educators and students.

The event will be live-streamed to the Holt Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/hpscommunications from 1:15-2:15 PM Eastern and will be free and open to the public. The recording will also be available for seven days following the event.

Public school districts that will participate include Holt, Waverly, Grand Ledge, Mason, Okemos, and East Lansing, as well as the Ingham ISD. The event is open to any K-12 student in the region, regardless of district.

Event-related opportunities include classroom resources and enrichment activities, book clubs and discussions, author Q&A, prize drawings, Little Free Library treasure hunt, discounts from the event’s official bookseller, Detroit Book City–plus a student essay contest hosted by one of the event’s sponsors, Spark Writers of southern Michigan, with winning entries published in the Lansing State Journal.

Other sponsors and collaborators include Capital Area District Libraries, Holt Education Foundation, Holt Dimondale Insurance, Michigan Association of Media in Education (MAME) Region 13, the Mid-Michigan Good Trouble Coalition, school libraries and PTOs, and more.

Both guest authors, who are known for their poetry and novels-in-verse, have written numerous award-winning books for children, teens, and adults. For more information visit the event website: https://sites.google.com/hpsk12.net/capital-region-k-12-assembly/home or contact HEAT@hpsk12.net.