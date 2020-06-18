Mid-Michigan response to Supreme Court DACA ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is unlawful.

Brenda Pilar was just two months old when her family moved from Mexico City to East Lansing.

Now a rising senior at Michigan State University, she says her whole family was nervous about the Supreme Court’s decision.

“My sister actually, this morning she came over and she had already made plans of what she were to do if DACA was taken away,” Pilar says. “And every year, every time that Congress meets and does this, it just feels like they’re playing with our lives because we don’t know what to expect. This could be taken away at any moment.”

Daca is not an automatic path to citizenship. Community organizer Oscar Castenada says it’s crucial for hundreds of thousands of people who call the United States home.

“It’s just an opportunity to live your life closer to a level of equal justice,” he says.

The Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t protect DACA permanently, and the Department of Homeland Security can try to end DACA in other ways. Pilar says supporters have to keep fighting to protect it.

“I would say listen to our stories, and for the people who are in support of DACA recipients receiving citizenship in the future,” she says, “to continue advocating and educating others.”