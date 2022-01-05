Mid-Michigan schools experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases, not outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple schools in Okemos and Hartland are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Okemos High School has reported seven positive cases of coronavirus. According to an email sent out, close contacts are being alerted.

Meanwhile, in Hartland, there are 17 possible COVID-19 cases coming out of Hartland High School, with seven potential cases coming out of Hartland Junior High.

Michigan has hit a new record number of cases to be reported in one day, averaging more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases per day.