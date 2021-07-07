Mid-Michigan under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Mid-Michigan until 9 p.m. this evening.

Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado remain possible through the evening.

Counties under the watch include Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Gratiot, Eaton, Ionia, Ingham, Jackson, Hillsdale, Shiawassee, and Livingston,

A Tornado was issued for Clinton County shortly after 1:00 p.m. but was later dropped after the storm system lost energy. You can watch a recap of that warning in the video below:

This post will be updated as the weather moves into our area. You can also get updates by checking out WLNS David Young, WLNS Jim Geyer, and WLNS Blake Harms on Facebook.

<<<This post will also be updated as storms continue to track through our area.