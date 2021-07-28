Mid-Michigan under “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather overnight

<<<This post will be updated as more information is made available>>>

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Mid-Michigan should be prepared, and alert before heading to bed Wednesday night, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather.

The StormTracker 6 Weather team says storms could start rolling in around midnight until around 6 a.m. Damaging winds remain the biggest threat with this storm system. There is a potential risk of a tornado spinning up as the system moves into the area.

Across Lake Michigan, areas in Eastern Wisconson are under a “Moderate Risk”, that type of prediction has not been made in many years.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risks of this storm system several times over the last few days, the situation is very fluid.

This post will be updated throughout the day as the weather moves into our area. You can also get updates by checking out WLNS David Young, WLNS Jim Geyer, and WLNS Blake Harms on Facebook.

You can also get updated information via active 6 News alerts via the StormTracker 6 Weather app or the 6 News App. If you have a NOAA Weather Radio you should make sure it’s on and tuned into the correct settings.