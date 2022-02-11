LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Mid-Michigan’s Women’s Expo is back at the Lansing Center.

The 22nd annual Women’s Expo will be held Feb. 11 to Feb 13, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

Organizers say, this years event will be a time women can come together for a weekend full of activities that will inspire personal health, home and style and give women an opportunity to feel great about themselves.

“This year’s expo really does promise to have the latest products and services tailored to women and their families. The very best businesses will be onsite, providing the ultimate weekend shopping experience.” Pam Glass, President of Kohler Expos, Inc

Officials say there is activities for all ages. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 14. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.

According to officials, this is largest single consumer event for women across Mid-Michigan.

It features hundreds of women-focused businesses that include products, services and demonstrations.

The event’s goal is to provide a weekend full of enjoyment, education and entertainment.

“We are really excited to be doing shows again. We love just helping vendors and people in the Lansing area. Its good to introduce their products and services to this market, and they haven’t been able to do that in the last two years. So we love, interacting with the public and just seeing them have fun.” Kaylee Jones, Expo Organizer

This year, Jackie Blankenship, Mrs. America 2022, will be attending.

Blankenship will share a presentation Saturday at 12 p.m. which focuses on giving women tips about confidence and purpose.

Another highlight of this year’s Expo is the large presence of locally owned independent business owners.

Women will have the chance to buy a trusted product, while supporting locally owned, female-run independent businesses.