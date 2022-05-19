UPDATE: (8:58 a.m.) — The Midway Early Learning Center went into lockdown Thursday after police were called to investigate a disturbance.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent out to a business around 4:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of N Cedar St in Delhi Township.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 27-year-old man from Lansing, who initially gave the deputies a made-up name.

Once deputies figured out the man’s real name, they realized he had several felony warrants for his arrest.

The man then ran from officers towards Midway Early Learning Center. Deputies chased him and he then broke into a neighboring garage in the 4000 block of Spahr Ave, where he barricaded himself inside

As deputies set up a perimeter and started talking to the man, he took off once again. He ran west and broke into a home in the 2000 block of N Aurelius Rd.

The homeowner immediately got out of the building, and deputies set up a perimeter outside of the house.

As deputies began talking to the 27-year-old at the back of the house, a team of deputies went through the front and confronted him. He was eventually arrested.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. He will eventually be lodged at the Ingham County Jail while charges are reviewed from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for arraignment.

The Midway Early Learning Center lockdown has since then been lifted.