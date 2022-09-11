LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock, Pete Buttigieg is a “weak little girl.”

Maddock insulted the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in response to an RNC Research Twitter video in which Buttigieg expressed interest in California’s ban on new gas cars.

“We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him,” Maddock said on Twitter.

The co-chair’s jab at Buttigieg was met with more than 130 quote tweets, some accusing Maddock of homophobia.

Dozens of replies were critical of Maddock, and the Tweet received a total of 30 likes as of Sunday night.

The co-chair has yet to elaborate on her wording, but she did acknowledge to one Twitter user responding to her tweet with “The devil is real.”

“Weak men create hard times,” Maddock replied.