Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gives his thumbs-up after speaking during a campaign event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Detroit, Mich. —

Mike Bloomberg 2020 supporters will open their Lansing office, the campaign’s ninth organizing office in the state.

Former Lansing Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Virg Bernero, who endorsed Bloomberg two weeks ago, will be in attendance to rally supporters and share why he is with Bloomberg.

The office opening will take place at 2624 Lake Lansing Rd. Suite 201 in Lansing today, Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The speaking program is set to begin at 4:40 p.m.