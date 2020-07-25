Mikey 23 Foundation hosts virtual “Stop The Violence” march

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A local foundation created a virtual movement to push for an end to violence in honor of a loved one who was killed in 2015.

“We lean into your strength,” pastor Sean Holland said during the Mikey23 Virtual Stop the Violence march, “as we, as a community, bind together to bring solutions to a problem that impacts all of our community.”

That community may be based in Lansing, but today it included people from all over the country. All of them came together to honor Michael McKissic II, who was shot and killed in 2015.

“The message is we need to continue to speak up,” Edward McKissic said. “See something, say something, do something.”

Speakers also highlighted the work of the Mikey23 foundation, which teaches skilled trades to young people in mid-Michigan.

“We’re trying to help the community as a whole, number one,” founder Michael McKissic said. “Number two, we’re trying to show that there’s a better way than going out there and committing violence upon your community.”

Leaders say they’re committed to making more community partnerships and reaching out to those in need to help cut down on the level of violence in their neighborhoods.

“When we are strong together and united and we work together, we will eradicate not just gun violence but other violence,” said Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. “And what you are all doing in partnering here together is so important to keep our communities safe, to reach out to each other.”